Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.28

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares traded.
Stellantis Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.
