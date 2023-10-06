StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after buying an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after buying an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,409,000 after buying an additional 974,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after buying an additional 937,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after buying an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

