StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $252.07 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $278.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.15. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

