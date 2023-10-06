StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLR. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

FLR stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 2.19. Fluor has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 202.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

