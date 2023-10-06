StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $111.27 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. City State Bank raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $30,618,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

