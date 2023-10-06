StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,421,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

