StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of HAE opened at $87.54 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,461 shares of company stock valued at $671,638. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

