StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOB. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $17,570,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

