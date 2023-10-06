StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Check-Cap Trading Up 2.6 %
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.50). Research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Check-Cap
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
