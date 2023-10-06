StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $632.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $673.25 and its 200 day moving average is $633.35. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $429.07 and a fifty-two week high of $745.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $296,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 31.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $514,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

