StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COKE opened at $632.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $673.25 and its 200 day moving average is $633.35. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $429.07 and a fifty-two week high of $745.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
