StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

FTK stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.82. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flotek Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 430.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,107,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 898,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.