StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Flotek Industries Stock Down 3.4 %
FTK stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.82. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
