StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Frontline Price Performance

NYSE FRO opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Frontline has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 182.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

