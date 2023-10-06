StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

GNW stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,373,000 after purchasing an additional 529,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 353,849 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 18,011,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,055,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.