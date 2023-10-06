StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $2,985,485. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

