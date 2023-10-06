StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

