StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.