StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

