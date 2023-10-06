StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after purchasing an additional 523,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after purchasing an additional 288,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.