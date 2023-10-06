StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $165.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in VMware by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,922 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

