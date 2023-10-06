StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

