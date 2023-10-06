StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

NYSE:VMC opened at $206.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.97. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

