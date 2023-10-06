SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,329 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,065,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,022,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 171,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,659,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.16 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.