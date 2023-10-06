SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $1,727,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zumiez Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $16.87 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.