SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 90.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 591,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 30,723 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,921.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,921.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.31 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $161.11 million, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

