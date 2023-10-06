SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 24,857 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,857 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Conn’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $3.50 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,173,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

