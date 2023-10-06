SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 6,427 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 244,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

CUBI stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,602.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,355.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,372 shares of company stock worth $2,507,818 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

