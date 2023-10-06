SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 9,452 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HomeStreet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 497,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 120,980 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $7.06 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.05.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.