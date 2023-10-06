SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 396,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $12,917,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock worth $330,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 4.7 %

NUS opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $970.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

