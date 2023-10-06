SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 13.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 34.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 202,356 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of BIG opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.25. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

