SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after buying an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,098,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

