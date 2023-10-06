T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $181.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

