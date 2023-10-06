Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.84 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $451.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.29 and a 200 day moving average of $493.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

