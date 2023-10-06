Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.07. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 92,974 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Further Reading

