Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $233.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $434.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

