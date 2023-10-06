Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

