Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

