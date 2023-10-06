Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.52

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.52 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 662 shares trading hands.

Thalassa Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

