The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.69

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $7.98. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 45,680 shares trading hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 111,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 211,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 141,002 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 564,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

