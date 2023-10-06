Thomas Aj Frank Sells 13,188 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $1,135,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 774,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,691,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,145,773.44.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $1,156,323.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $1,157,906.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,132,624.10.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,373,691.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,987 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $2,355,461.68.

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62.

On Monday, September 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $87.91 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

