Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $888,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NET opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

