Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $888,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NET opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.