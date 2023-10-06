Thomas Michael Nevens Sells 7,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

