Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont's revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

