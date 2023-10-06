Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.33 and traded as low as $7.88. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 223 shares changing hands.

Tiger Brands Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

