Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 501 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $788.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

