Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.23 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

