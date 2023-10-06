Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 194.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.