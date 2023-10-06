Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of TAP opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

