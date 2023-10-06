Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,690,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,446,000 after purchasing an additional 266,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,101 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Premier stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

