Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $213,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

