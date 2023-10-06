Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 916,971 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,601,000 after acquiring an additional 151,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

