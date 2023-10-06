Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,902 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.15.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

